48 Covid-19 Cases On 3 Sep

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced as of 12pm on Thursday (3 Sep) 48 new Covid-19 cases.

There are now a total of 56,908 cases.

This includes 2 community infections as well as 5 imports.

2 Covid-19 cases in the community on 3 Sep

The community cases include 1 Singapore PR, as well as a Work Pass holder.

Yesterday (2 Sep), there were 3 cases in the community, all of whom are unlinked.

2 of these were detected through Rostered Routine Testing, while the last one was diagnosed by a doctor to have acute respiratory infection.

There are about 3 cases on average this week, compared to 2 a day before.

5 imported cases

MOH also announced 5 imports, who were placed on Stay-Home Notices (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Yesterday’s cases arrived from Philippines and India.

New clusters in cleared dorms

Yesterday, MOH announced that 3 dormitories were declared as clusters after more cases were found.

This is despite the fact that they’d been cleared for work earlier.

29 cases were found through Rostered Routine Testing, indicating some prevalence of the virus among workers.

While workers are cleared, there is still a chance that they may contract the virus.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.