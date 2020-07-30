278 Covid-19 Cases On 30 Jul
The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced as of 12pm on 30 Jul 278 new Covid-19 cases.
There are now a total of 51,809 cases.
While a majority of cases are from migrant workers in dormitories, there are also 4 community infections.
Of these, 1 involves a Singaporean, and 3 cases are from work pass holders.
4 imported cases, who were put on Stay-Home Notices upon arrival in Singapore, were also reported.
A third wave of import cases is emerging, although they’re currently under control.
MOH will release additional details at night.
