278 Covid-19 Cases On 30 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced as of 12pm on 30 Jul 278 new Covid-19 cases.

There are now a total of 51,809 cases.

While a majority of cases are from migrant workers in dormitories, there are also 4 community infections.

Of these, 1 involves a Singaporean, and 3 cases are from work pass holders.

4 imported cases, who were put on Stay-Home Notices upon arrival in Singapore, were also reported.

A third wave of import cases is emerging, although they’re currently under control.

MOH will release additional details at night.

