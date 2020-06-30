246 Additional Covid-19 Cases On 30 Jun

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed as of 12pm on Tuesday (30 Jun) an additional 246 cases.

There are now 43,907 cases in total.

While most cases are from migrant workers living in dormitories, there are also 6 community infections.

Of these, 3 of them are Singaporeans/PRs.

The death toll stands at 26, with an additional 11 deaths unrelated to Covid-19 although they had the virus.

MOH will release additional information at night.

