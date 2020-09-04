40 Covid-19 Cases On 4 Sep
The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced as of 12pm on Friday (4 Sep) an additional Covid-19 cases.
Most of the cases come from migrant workers in quarantine.
The remaining cases include 3 imported cases, while there were no community cases.
There were 361 quarantine orders (QOs) issued to potential cases yesterday (3 Sep), which marks a big decline from previous days.
No Covid-19 community cases on 4 Sep
No community cases were detected by MOH today.
Yesterday, there were 2 cases — 1 Singapore PR, and 1 Work Permit holder.
3 imported cases
MOH also reported 3 imported cases.
They were put on Stay-Home Notices (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.
Yesterday, there were 5 imported cases, who arrived from India, Bangladesh, UAE, and the Philippines.
Similarly, all of them had been put on SHNs upon arrival.
14,300 people are currently on SHN.
3 average community cases this week
New unlinked community cases have increased to about 2 this week, compared to 1 a week before.
Meanwhile, the amount of community cases have also increased to an average of 3 daily this week.
This may indicate the prevalence of cases going undetected in the community, and measures may continue for a while.
It’s hence more important that we remain vigilant.
