34 Covid-19 Cases On 5 Sep

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced as of 12pm on Saturday (5 Sep) that there are 34 new Covid-19 cases.

Most of the cases are from migrant workers in quarantine, while there are also 3 community infections and 2 imported cases.

The numbers are consistent with recent days, although there’s a slight decline among migrant workers.

3 Covid-19 community cases on 5 Sep

Among the 3 community infections, 1 of them is Singaporean while the other 2 are Work Pass holders.

There were no community infections yesterday.

Overall new community cases have remained at around 3 this week, and unlinked cases at 2.

This comes as more cases are detected after doctors diagnose cases with acute respiratory infection.

2 imported cases

MOH also reported 2 imported cases, who were placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Yesterday, there were 3 imported cases, including 1 Short-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from India.

He was allowed in as his spouse is seeking treatment in Singapore.

They were also put on SHN upon arrival.

250 individuals linked to camera shop test negative for Covid-19

MOH have tested 250 individuals linked to SLR Revolution in Excelsior Shopping Centre, after 3 cases tested positive.

The 3 cases either worked at the shop or visited between 15-18 Aug.

Although community risk of transmission is low, MOH decided to test the 250 people, along with another 4 who are pending taking their tests.

All of them tested negative, thankfully.

You can read more about the cases here.

MOH will provide more updates at night.

