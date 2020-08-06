301 Covid-19 Cases On 6 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced as of 12pm on Thursday (6 Aug) 301 new Covid-19 cases.

There are now a total of 54,555 cases.

MOH are working to clear the final batch of dormitory residents, hopefully by Friday (7 Aug).

This excludes a few standalone blocks in the dormitories serving as quarantine facilities.

As a result, the case count may be more volatile in the coming days, and reduce after all dormitories are cleared, they said.

4 community infections, 3 Singaporeans/PRs

MOH also reported 4 community infections.

Of these, 3 involve Singaporeans/PRs, and 1 case is a work pass holder.

Additionally, 4 imported cases, who were put on Stay-Home Notices upon arrival in Singapore, were also reported.

IMM, bookstore visited by Covid-19 cases

Yesterday (5 Aug), MOH added 2 places visited by Covid-19 cases.

In one case, they visited POPULAR bookstore in Jurong Point from 12.05-2.30pm on Sunday (26 Jul).

A case also visited IMM mall in Jurong on 22 Jul from 8.15-8.45pm.

Visitors are advised to monitor their health for the next 14 days as a precaution — close contacts of the cases will have been notified.

We wish all cases a speedy recovery from the virus.

Stay tuned as MOH will release additional details at night.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.