183 New Covid-19 Cases On 6 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced as of 12pm on Monday (6 Jul) 183 new Covid-19 cases.

The total count currently stands at 44,983.

While most of the cases come from migrant workers living in dormitories, there are 23 community infections.

Of these cases, 3 involve Singaporeans/PRs.

MOH explained that 5 of the 23 new community cases are close contacts of past cases, while another 7 are migrant workers staying at a temporary accommodation provided by their company.

There are also 3 new imported cases.

The death toll stands at 26, with a further 12 deaths unrelated to Covid-19 even though they had the virus.

MOH will release more updates at night.

Featured image by MS News.