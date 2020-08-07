242 Covid-19 Cases On 7 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed as of 12pm on Friday (7 Aug) 242 new Covid-19 cases.

The total count stands at 54,797.

A vast majority of cases come from migrant workers in dormitories as authorities look to test the remaining batch.

The numbers are expected to be more volatile over the next few days as a result

1 community infection involves a Singaporean

The average number of community infections have largely remained stable over the past week.

imported cases put on SHN

MOH also reported 6 imported cases.

While the amount of imported cases have raised concerns among the community, MOH assured that they are put on SHN from the time they arrive in Singapore.

They’re also tested during their SHN period.

Hence, interaction in the community is low.

9 locations added to places Covid-19 cases visited

Yesterday (6 Aug), MOH added 9 places to their list of places visited by Covid-19 cases, which you can view here.

The full list is available on MOH’s website.

Most migrant workers can return to work by late Aug

As MOH looks to aggressively test the remaining dormitory workers, the numbers will fluctuate.

There was a high of over 900 cases on 5 Aug, and today’s cases are lower.

Most of those being tested are in isolation or quarantine, and once they’re cleared, the workers can return to their jobs with additional safety precautions.

This will include testing every 14 days.

MOH will release more details at night.

Featured image by MS News.