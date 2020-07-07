157 Covid-19 Cases On 7 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed as of 12pm on Tuesday (7 Jul) 157 new cases of Covid-19.

While most of the cases come from migrant workers living in dormitories, there are also 20 community infections.

Of these, 12 involve Singaporeans/PRs.

There are also 3 imported cases.

The death toll stands at 26, with another 12 unrelated to Covid-19 even though they had the virus.

MOH will release more detailed updates at night. Last night, they added 26 new locations to their list of places visited by Covid-19 cases. You can read more about that here.

