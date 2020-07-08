158 Covid-19 Cases On 8 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed as of 12pm on Wednesday (8 Jul) 158 new cases of Covid-19.

While most of the cases come from migrant workers living in dormitories, there are also 9 community infections.

Of these, 4 involve Singaporeans/PRs.

There are also 3 imported cases.

The death toll stands at 26, with another 12 unrelated to Covid-19 even though they had the virus.

MOH will release more detailed updates at night.

No plans to return to Phase 1

MOH do not intend to return to Phase 1 after the elections are over, said Professor Kenneth Mak, its director of medical services.

However, they remind Singaporeans to remain vigilant and responsible through Phase 2, as community cases increase during this period.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.