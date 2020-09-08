Singapore Has 47 New Covid-19 Cases On 8 Sep

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported 47 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday (8 Sep), reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

There are no community cases today. However, one of them is an imported case who have been placed on Stay-Home Notice after arriving in Singapore.

No Covid-19 cases in the community on 8 Sep

According to CNA, none of today’s cases involve Singaporeans or Permanent Residents (PR) in the community.

This is largely in line with the recent trend this month, which has fluctuated between 0 and 4 cases daily.

1 imported case in Singapore on 8 Sep

There is, however, a lone imported case reported today.

This is the 2nd time Singapore saw single-digit new imported Covid-19 cases after the nation reported a sudden spike of 13 such cases on Sunday (6 Sep).

Speedy recovery for those infected

While the Covid-19 situation in Singapore is far from over, we applaud the authorities for all they’re doing to keep cases low.

Meanwhile, we wish all patients a speedy recovery and hope they’ll be discharged soon.

Featured image adapted from Flickr.