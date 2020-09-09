75 New Covid-19 Cases On 9 Sep

The Covid-19 outbreak has eased up considerably since the days where we saw over 1000 cases daily in Mar. However, active testing has continued to uncover new cases, both in the community and in migrant worker dormitories.

Source

On Wednesday (9 Sep), the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced as of 12pm 75 new Covid-19 cases.

Most of them come from migrant worker dorms, but 1 is also a community infection, while there are 14 imported cases.

31 cases come from Westlite Toh Guan dormitory, which became a cluster some time ago.

1 Covid-19 case in the community on 9 Sep

MOH reported 1 new case in the community today, a Work Pass holder.

After the 0 cases yesterday, the average has gone back down to 2 daily this week, compared to 3 daily a week ago.

14 imported cases

There were also 14 imported cases reported today, all of them having been put on Stay-Home Notices (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Yesterday’s only imported case is a 1-year-old male Singaporean who arrived from India.

NTU food places visited by Covid-19 cases while infectious

MOH also updated its list of places visited by Covid-19 cases yesterday, including 3 food locations at the Nanyang Technological University.

2 of them are at the North Spine Plaza, including Paik’s Bibim and the food court there, while the 3rd location is Quad Cafe at the School of Biological Sciences.

Besides these locations, Yuhua Market & Hawker Centre and a hair salon in JEM were also included.

You can view the full list here.

MOH will provide more updates at night, so stay tuned.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.