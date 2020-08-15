81 Covid-19 Cases On 15 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced as of 12pm on Saturday (15 Aug) 81 new Covid-19 cases.

There are now a total of 55,661 cases.

Most of the cases come from migrant workers currently on quarantine, while there are also 3 community cases and 16 imported ones.

3 Covid-19 community cases on 15 Aug

There were 3 community infections reported on 15 Aug — 2 of them are Singaporeans or PRs, while the other is a Work Pass holder.

Yesterday (14 Aug), MOH reported no community cases for the first time since 1 Jun.

The trend has remained at around 1 case per day this week.

16 imported cases, tested during SHN

There were also 16 imported cases, who were put on Stay-Home Notices (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

10 of them are from a vessel which docked here on 8 Aug. They didn’t disembark from the vessel before being taken to hospital.

Yesterday, 4 cases, all from India, were reported.

2 of them are linked to previous cases, and they reported onset of symptoms on 12 Aug – a 1-year-old male – and 13 Aug, for a 32-year-old female.

No new places reported by MOH

As of Friday (14 Aug), there are over 20 places listed by MOH as locations that Covid-19 cases had visited while infectious.

However, no new places were added yesterday.

Visitors of these locations are advised to monitor their health as a precaution, and see the doctor if they feel unwell.

They’ll help authorities find new potential clusters.

More rigorous testing instead of 14-day quarantine

It was announced that in order to revitalise Changi Airport, there might be a need to implement rigorous testing for travelers entering Singapore.

This is opposed to the current 14-day quarantine which travelers must all undergo if they enter.

Although there is still a risk of imported cases spreading Covid-19 in the community this way, the tourism industry needs a push and this might be one way of doing so.

Perhaps we’ll have to be more proactive in allowing people in, yet also keeping everyone safe during the outbreak.

Featured image by MS News.