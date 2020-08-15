SFA Addresses Concerns Of Covid-19 Spreading Through Food & Outer Packaging

Over recent days, troubling news emerged from mainland China, reporting that the Covid-19 virus was found on imported food and outer packaging.

Responding to such developments, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) released a statement on Friday (14 Aug), stating that there doesn’t appear to be any evidence that proves the coronavirus can be transmitted through such means.

SFA “not aware” of evidence proving Covid-19 can spread through food

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the SFA said that it “was not aware” of any evidence that proves the Covid-19 virus is transmissible through:

Food

Equipment

Food packaging

This is reportedly consistent with the “current state of knowledge” of other scientific communities and public health authorities globally, reports CNA.

Nonetheless, the SFA is reportedly keeping a close eye and will take the necessary steps to protect food safety in Singapore.

Covid-19 virus found on imported food products in China

SFA’s latest statement came after numerous reports from mainland China of Covid-19 virus being found on imported food products.

The earliest of these were reported on Wednesday (12 Jun) when the coronavirus was apparently found on the outer packaging of shrimps originating from Ecuador.

The crustaceans were bought by a restaurant in Wuhu city.

One day later, imported frozen chicken wings in the city of Shenzhen too were reportedly found with traces of the coronavirus.

The chicken wings came from Brazil.

Earlier in June, the SFA issued a similar statement after the Covid-19 virus was found on a salmon chopping board in a Beijing market.

Maintain good hygiene practices

We’re glad that SFA is once again addressing such concerns, reassuring Singaporeans that they’re keeping a watchful eye on the latest developments.

While there continues to be no evidence suggesting that the Covid-19 virus can be spread through such means, it’s better to maintain good hygiene practices during the pandemic that we are in the midst of.

