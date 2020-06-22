MOH Adds 3 Supermarkets To Places Covid-19 Cases Visited

3 supermarkets in various locations were added to the Ministry of Health (MOH)’s list of places that Covid-19 cases visited while infectious on Monday (22 Jun).

The latest of these incidents was on 19 Jun at a Sheng Siong supermarket in Serangoon North.

2 Sheng Siong & 1 NTUC FairPrice supermarket added to list

A case visited a Sheng Siong supermarket at 7 Jurong West Ave 5 on 9 Jun, from 7.50-8.35pm.

Then on 15 Jun, another case was at the NTUC FairPrice located at 447A Jalan Kayu between 6.25-8.55pm — the longest timing to date spent by a case at one location.

Finally, on 19 Jun, the 3rd case was at a Sheng Siong supermarket at 19 Serangoon North Ave 5 from 5.15-6.05pm.

No need to avoid locations

Those who were at these 3 locations at the same time as the infected cases should monitor their health for 14 days following that day.

If they show any acute respiratory symptoms, they should see a doctor immediately.

These locations should also have been cleaned and disinfected, so there’s no need to avoid them.

However, we do advise people to take necessary precautions and safely distance yourself from others not in your group if going out.

