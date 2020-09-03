Vanilla Moon Crepe In Malaysia Offers Mooncake With Layers Of Crepe Within

The Mid-Autumn Festival is just around the corner, so we’ll be stuffing ourselves with snowskin mooncakes pretty soon.

While you may have heard about mooncakes infused with durian and salted egg, we’ve found a new mouth-watering combination that will make you excited.

Vanilla Moon Crepe – a bakery in Malaysia – has launched crepe mooncakes that combine delicious French mille crepes and snowskin mooncakes.

While we won’t be able to get this delivered to our homes yet, here’s the dessert that should be on your bucket list.

Mille crepe mooncake

If you’ve never thought of the idea that vanilla crepes and mooncakes could be rolled into one, then your foodie dreams will now take on a new dimension.

This crepe mooncake has a decadent filling stacked with numerous layers, a bit like our very own kueh lapis.

The difference is that the mooncakes are actually filled with layers of crepes, each separated by pastry cream — a dessert that’s called mille crepe.

Health-conscious aunties and uncles will be delighted to find that the innovative mooncakes are neither greasy nor sugary sweet. It’s also baked without preservatives.

Before you start planning to buy up several boxes, note that 1 gift box includes 4 mooncakes, and it’s priced at S$38.84 (RM118) per box.

5 flavours to choose from

The diverse selection will satisfy any palate, as customers can choose from 5 mooncake flavours:

Vanilla

Chocolate

Pandan

Mango Peach

Rainbow Moon Crepe

The Vanilla Moon Crepe is highly recommended for those who want a simple flavour that can still pack a punch.

For those who love cacao-infused desserts, the Midnight Chocolate Moon Crepe features the best of both worlds.

We bet that this will be popular among kids who can never get enough of chocolate.

For a more Asian delight, try the Pandan Moon Crepe infused with the fragrant flavour and a creamy filling.

The Mango Peach Moon Crepe is ideal for those who love fruity concoctions. We’re curious to know how its flavours will taste blended together.

When you experience gloomy and cloudy days, you might want to cheer up with the heavenly Rainbow Moon Crepe.

This limited-edition version comes with colourful layers. We’re curious to know whether each layer has a distinct taste.

The get the Rainbow Moon Crepe, customers can choose an upgrade, replacing the Vanilla Moon Crepe in a box of 4 flavours.

Available for delivery in Malaysia

Alas, the crepe mooncake is only available in Malaysia. At the moment, they’re are only available for delivery within the Kuala Lumpur suburbs of Damansara, Subang Jaya, and Petaling Jaya.

The cakes may be bought from 23 retail stores in Malaysia. Online orders will be delivered to the doorstep.

The business can also be contacted by phone at +60 11-2112 9606.

Hope we will get them soon

For Singaporeans, these crepe mooncakes are sadly out of our reach, especially since Malaysia has extended its recovery movement control order to the end of the year, effectively closing its doors to non-essential visitors.

Till we can return to our neighbouring country and binge on the dishes we missed, we’ll bookmark these crepe mooncakes in our ever-lengthening travel list so we can buy some once we get the chance.

Featured image adapted from Vanilla Moon Crepe.