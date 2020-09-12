Large Crocodile In Waters Near Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve Trail

Crocodiles are no stranger to the mangroves of Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve (SBWR). But when they hang out too close to visitor trails, it’s naturally a cause for concern.

On Thursday (10 Sep) afternoon, an SBWR visitor allegedly spotted a huge salt-water crocodile lepaking in waters just 2 metres away from the visitor trail.

Footage of the massive reptile was shared on the Nature Society (Singapore) Facebook group.

Sungei Buloh crocodile spotted in water with protruding snout

In the 15-second video, a huge crocodile appears to be busking near the surface of some shallow waters.

The crocodile’s snout can be seen protruding from the water – presumably to help it breathe – while the rest of its body remains fully submerged.

The crocodile pulled a Houdini towards the end of the video, blending perfectly into the murky waters.

Crocodile found near Sungei Buloh Bridge

According to the post, the crocodile was spotted near the Sungei Buloh Bridge, by the trees that lining the visitor’s path.

Here’s the rough location on Google Maps.

Visitors should look out for warning signs

According to NParks, estuarine crocodiles are known to inhabit coastal areas and wetland — including SBWR.

In most cases, they are found in waters or at mudflats, away from trails frequented by visitors.

Visitors should also look out for warning signs which are typically placed where these crocodiles are most often seen.

NParks also advises visitors to stick to designated paths and not stray off them.

MS News has reached out to NParks for more information and will update this article when they get back.

Previous crocodile encounters at the reserve

Just last December, a netizen spotted a massive crocodile basking along one of the visitor trails in SBWR.

Even earlier in 2018, another crocodile – albeit much smaller – was seen lying across one of the SBWR paths.

Following the incident, NParks extended barricades to cover the stretch in order to prevent crocodiles from climbing onto the trails.

Be careful of crocodiles

If you’re planning a trip to to the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve over the weekend, be wary of your surroundings and keep a distance if you happen to see a crocodile.

While most of us would understandably marvel at these majestic creatures, disaster can easily strike with just 1 misstep.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Google Maps.