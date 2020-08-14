Crumpler Wheelock Outlet Closing, Up To 50% Off Sale Till 20 Aug

For patrons of Crumpler, it’s time to say goodbye to one of their longest-running outlets. Just like some outlets on our island, they’ve been hit hard by the economic downturn.

On Wednesday (12 Aug), Crumpler Singapore announced that they were closing down their Wheelock Place outlet.

If you happen to have some free time, stop by to catch their 50% off sale before next Thursday (20 Aug).

Crumpler Wheelock outlet closing down sale

In line with Crumpler’s unfortunate announcement, they will be offering discounts of up to 50% on their sling bags, backpacks, and coolers.

The brand is famous for its functional backpacks that are ideal for storing your goods for either work and travel. Those who need a stylish and minimalist messenger bag can use this opportunity to check out some of their latest deals.

There’s no such thing as too many laptop bags so drop by their stores if you need a new home for your gadgets.

Leisure travel may be restricted for now, but you can always stock up on their timeless luggage for your upcoming trips.

6 other outlets still open

Though patrons won’t have access to one of their long-running outlets, their ION Orchard Outlet still remains open.

You can continue shopping for their goods at their 6 locations:

ION Orchard

Raffles City

Vivocity

Jem

Tangs

Takashimaya

Those who prefer to shop online can also visit their website to check out their latest offerings.

Nothing lasts forever

The closure of Crumpler’s outlet at Wheelock proves that nothing lasts forever.

On the bright side, customers are in for some amazing deals so mark your calendars and make a visit soon. Their branch is only a 5-min walk from the Orchard MRT station.

Address: 501 Orchard Road, Shop #02-06, Wheelock Place, Singapore 238880

Opening Hours: 11am–8pm daily

Nearest MRT: Orchard Station

In the meantime, loyal brand advocates can take this as an opportunity to grab some of their deals and bid them farewell.

