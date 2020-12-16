Cyclist Falls Down Steep Slope On Dairy Farm Bike Trail

As Singaporeans are exploring lesser-known places around the island, outdoor activities like cycling seem to be gaining popularity. Unlike many who venture in groups for safety, a solo cyclist met with an accident at Dairy Farm Nature Park on Sunday (13 Dec).

While riding down a slope along the trail there, he apparently fell into a forested area.

Security provider Concorde Security Pte Ltd shared about the incident on Facebook today (16 Dec).

Source

Detailing the precarious situation, they explained how rescue personnel managed to reach the man after facing some trouble.

Cyclist seemed to be at Dairy Farm alone

According to the Facebook post, staff from Concorde Security were on their regular patrols when they spotted a cyclist in need of help.

He appeared to have fallen down a slope in a forested area of Dairy Farm Nature Park, and was injured.

Source

From the above photo, rescue personnel peering over a safety barrier suggests that the man may have fallen over it and into the forested area. The cause of his fall is uncertain.

Evidently, Concorde Security staff had promptly called the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for help, as nobody could reach the man.

They also worried that he might have sustained neck or back injuries, and required professional assistance.

Barrier hindered SCDF from getting to cyclist

Before reaching the site of the incident itself, the SCDF reportedly faced an obstacle in the form of a locked barrier blockading the area.

Source

Thankfully, Concorde Security was able to unlock it and grant rescuers access to bring their emergency vehicles closer to the cyclist.

Source

Once they made it through, they could commence rescue operations quickly.

Rescuers spotted cyclist before it got dark

As the sky was turning dark, Concorde Security staff assisted SCDF personnel in their search, by calling out to the cyclist.

They fortunately found him in no time, and carried him up the slope on a stretcher to safety.

Source

The extent of his injuries are unclear.

Avoid cycling in quiet areas alone

The incident was certainly a scary one, but we’re glad that Concorde Security staff were alert enough to spot the cyclist and render immediate assistance.

Kudos, too, to the SCDF team for responding to the call for help quickly, and rescuing the man.

For avid cyclists, this serves as a reminder to always have 1 or more cycling partners, in case emergency situations like these arise. This is important especially in secluded places.

We wish the cyclist a smooth recovery.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Concorde Security Pte Ltd on Facebook and Facebook.