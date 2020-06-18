Daiso Is Reopening Singapore Outlets In Phase 2 With Safe Distancing Measures

When Daiso announced their closure during ‘Circuit Breaker’, it left Singaporeans absolutely disheartened.

However, with the imminent arrival of Phase 2, Daiso finally gets to resume business.

Source

This means we can once again walk through the aisles of the $2 paradise starting from tomorrow.

Daiso back in operations

As much as bubble tea is well-liked among sweet-toothed Singaporeans, $2 lifestyle products is another staple that we adore.

On Wednesday (17 Jun), the mega store released news of their reopening via Instagram and its official website, welcoming customers back to Daiso .

Source

According to the post, all 20 outlets across the island will be open on Friday (19 Jun) at 10 am.

Daiso concept store Threeppy will also make their comeback. Customers can look forward to browsing their stores at Funan Mall and Downtown East.

Source

Expect social distancing measures

However, this does not mean we can let our guard down, especially in typically crowded compounds.

In the statement, the company highlights that in-store safe distancing measures will be put in place to protect customers during this Covid-19 period.

Visitors are also reminded to wear a mask when out and about.

Customers are excited

While everyone is excited about meeting friends and doing some retail therapy this Phase 2, we must keep in mind that Covid-19 is still lurking around the corner.

Therefore, do remember to stay vigilant this Phase 2 and adhere diligently to Covid-19 guidelines.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.