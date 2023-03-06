Woman Finds Dead Cat In Collar At Toa Payoh, Hopes To Reach Out To Owners

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woman Appeals For Information On Owner After Coming Across Dead Cat In Blue Collar

For pet owners, their furkids form an integral part of their lives.

Losing them to a tragedy of some sort can be understandably distressing — even more so when they have no idea what happened to their beloved pet.

Recently, a woman in Singapore came across a dead cat in Toa Payoh.

It was wearing a blue collar, suggesting that it belonged to someone.

The woman shared the photo in the hopes of reaching out to the feline’s owners to give them some form of closure.

Woman comes across dead cat in blue collar

Posting to the Facebook group Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats, the OP shared more details about the incident.

She said that a car had run over a tabby cat with a blue collar and matching bell at Lorong 2 Toa Payoh.

The accident is believed to have occurred between 10am and 11am on 27 Feb.

The OP then contacted Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council and they came to remove the body of the feline at around noon.

Appeals for information on owner’s whereabouts

As nobody has come forward to claim the animal, the OP posted on Facebook in the hopes of reaching out to them.

They might be waiting for their pet to come home, she pointed out, unaware that it has passed away.

“Hoping to use the network of this community to get this message goes out to its owners as it is clearly a house cat and I am familiar with the community cats in the area,” she explained.

“I hope this message brings you some closure as to the whereabouts of your cat, rather than waiting endlessly for it to come home.”

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information and will update this article once she gets back.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.