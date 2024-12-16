Last week of 2024 will be drier, with below-average rainfall in 2nd half of Dec

Thundery showers expected in coming week but last week of Dec will be drier

Unlike previous years, the last week of 2024 will be drier, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS)

In a weather advisory released on Monday (16 Dec), MSS said the second half of December will have below-average rainfall.

Thundery showers in the coming week

The coming week will be wetter, with thundery showers on several days, MSS said.

These are expected in the afternoon over parts of Singapore.

On a few days, the showers may be widespread, and extend into the evening.

Last week of Dec will be ‘generally drier’

The second week of the fortnight, however, will be “generally drier”, MSS said.

Brief periods of passing showers, along with windy conditions, could still occur on some days, though.

This will be due to “a brief strengthening of northerly winds”, MSS added.

Nevertheless, the total rainfall for the second half of December should be below average over most parts of the island.

Northeast Monsoon conditions expected to continue

The drier weather comes as the prevailing Northeast Monsoon conditions are expected to continue in the second half of December.

That means the winds will blow mainly from the northeast or northwest.

The Northeast Monsoon season typically lasts till March, according to MSS.

Maximum temperature from 32-34°C on most days

Accordingly, the daily maximum temperatures will be about as high as the previous fortnight, ranging from 32°C to 34°C on most days.

On a few days, they will “slightly exceed” 34°C in the afternoon.

1st half of Dec was also drier, with below-average rainfall

In the first half of December, thundery showers fell mostly in the afternoon on several days.

On a few occasions, they extended into the evening.

Despite that, most parts of Singapore recorded below-average rainfall over the two weeks. Ulu Pandan and its surrounding areas were the driest, with rainfall of 82% below average.

The areas around Tai Seng were the wettest, with about 8% above-average rainfall.

The highest total rainfall for the period — 109.6mm — was recorded in Bedok on 3 Dec, when heavy thundery showers fell over many areas of the island.

34°C or more on several days in 1st half of Dec

The first half of December was also warm, with several days registering a daily maximum temperature of 34°C or more.

The highest daily maximum temperature for the two weeks was 36.2°C, recorded at Paya Lebar on 7 Dec.

This surpassed the previous December record of 35.9°C, set on 6 Dec 2016 in Seletar.

