Decathlon Orchard Outlet Opens On 12 Sep At Centrepoint

Singaporeans love a good deal and nothing beats getting quality items at good bargains, especially for sportswear & peripherals.

The Decathlon Orchard outlet officially opened its doors to welcome guests to the brand’s 5th local retail store in Centrepoint, on Saturday (12 Sep).

The massive 2-storey premise features futuristic technology, including Virtual Reality (VR) that allows you to take a ‘camping trip’ in different climates without leaving our sunny shores — to try out their gear.

We’ve toured the premises for you to give you a glimpse at what to expect if you’re headed down today.

Covers 60 sports across 3,200 sqm store

Located at the heart of Singapore, the 2-storey, 3,200 sq metres large Decathlon Orchard outlet boasts products across 60 sports.

The store lets you try out almost everything before making your purchase, to let guests get their money’s worth.

Bicycles have been Decathlon’s top selling product since the Circuit Breaker. Here, you can take bicycles on a ride to get a feel of it before purchasing.

Terrains to test hiking boots & sports-themed areas

For avid hikers, Decathlon also has different terrains that allow you to assess the traction of hiking shoes.

Be it rock climbing, skating, or basketball, whatever sport you choose to dabble in, you have not been forgotten.

Decathlon provides designated spaces so you can be sure of exactly what you’re getting.

Also, the arcade-style basketball is just so much fun.

First VR camping experience in Singapore

The main draw to the highly anticipated Decathlon Orchard is their new interactive in-store technology.

For those who want to embark on their maiden camping trip but fear what that will look like, Decathlon got you covered.

Simply put on the Virtual Reality (VR) headset and you’ll be transported to a whole new world.

This experience allows you to check out larger-sized tents, in multiple terrains and different times of the day.

The VR simulation allows you to check whether the tent’s opaque enough for sleep when the sun’s out, or how dark it is at night.

For the casual shopper, just basking under a magnificent blanket of stars ‘outdoors’ is sure to be an enjoyable experience, even if it is all virtual.

Free foot scans at Decathlon Orchard

Decathlon has always been at the forefront of new sports technologies. Besides the VR experience, Decathlon Orchard also offers free foot scans.

The scan even takes into account the type of activities you engage in. This allows you to become better informed on what kind of shoes are suitable for you.

This cutting-edge technology is only the 3rd of its kind in the world and is certainly no small feat.

Fully automated inventory system

While roaming the store, you might encounter a friendly little robot.

The bot takes stock of everything in the store, literally. With over 5,000 products available, it goes around keeping check of available stock.

So, don’t be afraid when you see it wandering around!

Decathlon Orchard outlet is a short walk from Somerset MRT

Decathlon Orchard opens its doors to the public on Saturday (12 Sep). If you happen to be the first 100 store visitors you will even get a free goodie bag.

Already planning a visit?

Well, Decathlon Orchard is conveniently located at Centrepoint, right opposite Somerset MRT.

Decathlon Orchard

Address: 176 Orchard Rd, The Centrepoint, Singapore 238843

Opening Hours: Mon-Sun, 10am-10pm

Nearest MRT: Somerset Station

