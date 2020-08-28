Decathlon Orchard Is A Sleek Multi-Storey Sportswear Store Opening At Centrepoint

Back in 2019, we were shook when Centrepoint announced Metro would be moving out as one of their anchor tenants.

But news of Decathlon Orchard – a sportswear & equipment brand – moving in, became a cause for celebration for many fitspo citizens.

Flash forward to almost a year later, it seems Orchard’s branch is almost ready to open its doors to the public, according to Decathlon’s Facebook post on Thursday (27 Aug).

We’ve helped you do a little homework – aka a virtual tour of the premises – so you can decide if it’s worth heading down. Safe-distancing requirements still apply, of course.

Sleek spacious store space with mood lighting

The brand updated fans on how the store’s makeover was progressing, sharing that they couldn’t wait for the grand opening in 2 weeks on Saturday (12 Sep).

Pictures posted of a sleekly designed store space with triangular florescent lights gave patrons a teaser of what to expect.

A large photo mural of local canoeists in action also adorned the second floor — accessible by an escalator.

Futuristic sports displays & affordable equipment

Decathlon has made headlines before for their push to use technology to reinvent the conventional retail & sporting goods industry.

From free foot scans, to an entirely automated inventory, Kallang’s branch was a cool glimpse into retail spaces in 2020 and beyond.

We expect to see similar innovations in Orchard’s first outlet and hopefully as many bargains on badminton rackets, sports shoes & track pants.

Decathlon Orchard is a short walk from Somerset MRT

A centrally accessible sportswear outlet like Decathlon will definitely be a wonderful addition to the town’s main shopping district.

You can access Centrepoint easily, via a short walk away from Somerset MRT station.

Here’s a detailed map on how to get there.

Decathlon Orchard

Opens On: 12 Sep

Opening Hours: TBD

Address: 176 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238843

Nearest MRT: Somerset Station

Let us know if you’re excited for Decathlon to move into Orchard, or if you’re going to miss the large Metro outlet — one of the OG department stores in the 90s.

Featured image adapted from Decathlon on Facebook.