Desmond Tan Apparently Helped To Pay Majority Of NSF’s Fine For Damaging Equipment

What was supposedly the start of new PAP candidate Mr Ivan Lim‘s political career turned out to be a case of premature departure. After receiving a slew of criticism for his behaviour during NS and at work, the 42-year-old ultimately decide to withdraw his candidacy.

But not everyone’s the subject of such flak. Fellow PAP candidate Desmond Tan – coincidentally introduced on the same day as Mr Ivan Lim – received glowing reviews from his peers instead.

Here are some heartwarming ones that we found.

Mr Desmond Tan fetched recruit to hospital for checkup

The majority of the accounts lauded Mr Tan for his time in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF). One netizen recalled Mr Tan offering him a ride to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for a medical checkup.

Mr Tan went so far as to tease the then-recruit, asking him how he could get onto a stranger’s car.

Empathetic leader

Another Facebook user encountered Mr Tan during his stint with 5 SIR and described him as a “very hands-on and empathetic leader”.

He is heartened by Mr Tan’s desire to serve and urged voters to give him a chance in the coming elections.

Addressed everyone by name

This netizen has many fond memories of Mr Tan as his Commanding Officer (CO) but noted his “amazing ability” to remember almost everybody in the unit by name.

Some from the unit apparently still keep in contact with Mr Tan, and would even invite him to their weddings.

Helped pay off majority of NSF’s $200 fine

Mr Tan even helped to pay off the majority of the ‘fine’ that this netizen had to pay after he broke a SAF equipment. It’s a rather lengthy account, but you can read it in full here.

Besides those who served alongside him in the SAF, Mr Tan was also lauded by others who spent time with him in the People’s Association (PA) and even on the football pitch.

Desmond Tan Spent 28 years in SAF

In total, 50-year-old Mr Tan spent nearly 3 decades with the SAF, attaining the rank of Brigadier General (BG).

He also planned numerous National Day Parades and was sent overseas for various missions.

Mr Tan left the SAF in 2016 and spent around 3 years at PA.

He was most recently seen at walkabouts at the Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC with Mr Teo Chee Hean.

A great leader, no matter where he chooses to contest

While it isn’t clear which constituency he will be contesting in yet, his caring nature as shown by the testaments above suggests that he’ll be a great leader, wherever he chooses to contest.

