73-Year-Old Man In Nursing Home Wants To Be Reunited With Family
Some netizens are helping a 73-year-old man currently in a nursing home look for his 3 children, said to be living in Singapore.
Apparently, he was working as a dishwasher and suffered a stroke as well as dementia.
His wish is to reunite with his children.
Father looking to reunite with his 3 children
According to the post by a Ms Ho, Mr Ang wants to reunite with his 2 sons and 1 daughter, apparently living in Singapore.
The post states a little more about his circumstances, namely that he suffered from a stroke and has dementia.
Apparently, he wished that he could be reunited with his family before suffering the stroke.
His children are:
- Ang Jian Seng 洪健成
- Ang Jian Meng 洪健明
- Ang Yen Ping 洪燕萍
This is what Mr Ang looks like:
It turns out that the netizens have been trying to look for Mr Ang’s children for over a year.
Netizens have been trying for over a year
Apparently, this isn’t the first time that the netizens are trying to locate his children.
We found a similar post from 22 Mar 2019 of the same man looking for his children.
Included in the post is an older picture of Mr Ang, who looked a little healthier:
Not knowing what to do, the netizens can only appeal for help on social media.
Contact netizens if you have information on family’s whereabouts
The post includes the numbers of 3 people you can contact should you have any information about Mr Ang’s family:
Koh: +60 017-6163220
Jeff: +60 018-3734320
Wendy: +60 014-6207809
We hope Mr Ang can be reunited with his family soon.
