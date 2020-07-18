Dog’s Legs Tied Together In Viral Clips Circulating On Social Media

Update (18 Jul, 12.30pm): The SPCA provided an update shortly past noon on Saturday (18 Jul), sharing that they had received information regarding the suspect’s identity and location.

“The authorities” have also responded promptly to the case and have since visited the unit.

SPCA also said that the dog is not under the care of the male suspect, and investigations are underway.

Disclaimer: The summary below contains violence towards animals and is extremely disturbing.

We did not link the video that’s circulating due to the content being graphic in nature.

Recently, disturbing videos started circulating on social media, apparently showing a man physically abusing a dog.

On Saturday (18 Jul) morning, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) launched an urgent appeal on Facebook seeking information on the case.

Dog squeals helplessly as man lands punches

In one of the videos, a topless man was seen punching the dog, landing heavy blows on the dog’s head and stomach.

The dog can be heard squealing helplessly as it was physically abused.

The man was also seen in another video swinging the dog by its hind legs.

A third clip shows the dog’s limbs tied together using blue ropes and a band tied around its mouth.

Netizens have apparently identified the man behind the video and have tagged the relevant authorities on Facebook posts which the clips were shared.

SPCA seeks information

In its Facebook appeal, SPCA wrote that they are seeking information on the man shown in the video clips.

They are also appealing to members of the public for information on where the dog can be found.

Those with relevant information may reach out through SPCA’s 24-hours hotline at 6287 5355 or via email at inspector@spca.org.sg.

Later in the morning, Nee Soon MP Louis Ng also took to Facebook to express concern.

Please contact SPCA should you have information

If you happen to have any information regarding the case, please contact SPCA immediately.

No living creature deserves to be abused and we hope the authorities will conduct a thorough investigation of the incident.

