Dog Abuse Suspect Allegedly Identified, Video Apparently Shot Long Ago

Disclaimer: Links for the clips have not been included due to its disturbing nature.

Earlier today, we reported that the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) was seeking information regarding a case of dog abuse. We covered the disturbing acts shown in the viral video clips here:

A few hours later, the SPCA provided an update, sharing that the dog abuse suspect had been identified. The authorities have reportedly also visited the unit where he presumably stays.

While the suspect has yet to be convicted of any crimes, he likely faces a fine of up to $15,000, a jail term of up to 18 months, or both, if found guilty. We also look at some recent animal abuse cases and how the punishments served.

Suspect faces 18-month jail term if guilty

According to the Animal and Birds Acts, anyone found to have beaten, kicked, or mistreated animals is guilty of cruelty to animals.

Under the law, anyone found guilty of such offences faces a fine of up to $15,000, a jail sentence of up to 18 months, or both.

Earlier this year, a man found kicking and lifting his poodle by its leash was fined $10,000 — the court took into account several mitigating factors.

Those who work in animal-related businesses face stiffer punishment, with fines and jail terms of up to $40,000 and 2 years respectively.

This was the case for the owner of Platinium Dogs Club.

Suspect identified, but dog not sighted over past year

On Saturday (18 Jul) morning, the SPCA took to Facebook, appealing for information about video clips where a man was seen physically abusing a dog.

Slightly past noon, SPCA provided an update, clarifying that the suspect had been identified and that the authorities have visited his place of residence.

Other animal-welfare groups, such as Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore (CDAS), provided additional updates.

In their post, CDAS shared that there have been no sightings of the dog over the past year. Hence, the video that circulated recently could have been shot quite some time ago.

The dog’s current location is apparently still not known.

Hope suspect will be dealt with seriously if found guilty

As damning as the man’s actions are in the video, let’s not forget that investigations are still ongoing. Hence, we should avoid speculating and jumping to conclusions.

That said, we hope the suspect will be dealt with seriously if he is found guilty to serve as a strong deterrence.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.