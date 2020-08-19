Dog Seeking Adoption Was Found Along Yio Chu Kang Road

Dogs are man’s best friend, often showering us with love and affection.

But we often neglect the fact that caring for our 4-legged friends, requires dedication, patience, and money.

A woman was walking along Yio Chu Kang Road when she spotted a dog tied to a fence.

As volunteers tried to find help for the poor doggo, they met the owner, who was an elderly man.

He professed that he was an animal lover but could no longer afford to care for his beloved pet.

They are now searching for a new fur-ever home for the doggo.

Dog found tied to fence along Yio Chu Kang Road

According to a Facebook post early Wednesday (19 Aug), the dog was found at 156 Yio Chu Kang Road, tied to a fence.

It was leashed so tight it couldn’t even sit. He stood by the road, looking forlorn and tired.

The woman who found the dog tried to tug on the rope so he could get some rest.

Soon, the owner, who was an elderly man, arrived at the scene.

He explained that he did not want to loosen the leash, fearful that the dog would run onto the road and get into an accident.

The dog appears to be limping and is weak in the legs. He also has a lump on his body.

Despite his circumstances, he was well behaved and docile. The person who found him commented that he was “a very good boy”.

She had also alerted animal welfare groups like Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore (CDAS) and Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

Elderly uncle seeking adoption for dog

Acting promptly upon being alerted of the situation, CDAS shared in a Facebook post that the elderly uncle had spent 10 good years with the dog.

But now, the uncle is seeking adoption for the dog. He hopes it could be adopted by someone deserving of it as he could no longer care for it.

According to CDAS, the uncle had previously rented a store room and the dog had lived there.

However, he had to let go of the store room.

It was evident that the uncle truly cared for the dog and wanted him to go to a better home.

His one simple request was that he gets to see the dog’s new home, wanting to ensure the dog was going to a good fur-ever home.

He added that it would be a bonus if he could visit the dog from time to time.

Dedicated life to saving stray dogs

The elderly uncle shared that he dedicated his life to saving stray dogs.

He even kept newspaper clippings that featured him, like this cutout of The New Paper article titled ‘Giving up good life for dogs’ lives’.

The article documented how he makes about $100 a day but spends at least $3,000 a month on dogs.

Taking care of dogs is expensive and it depleted his life savings.

He even used to sacrifice his meals to save money.

The article was dated 2009, meaning the uncle would be 81 years old this year.

The uncle appears to be homeless right now and also in need of help.

Contact Chained Dog Awareness to adopt the dog

This is a tale that is as heartwarming as it is heartbreaking.

To see someone dedicate their life to a cause yet be forced into circumstances where he has to let go of his beloved pet, is truly a story that’ll tug on your heart strings.

We hope the dog would be able to find a good home and grant the uncle a peace of mind.

Do contact the Facebook group Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore if you could help out or adopt the dog.

