Dog In Viral Abuse Video Successfully Located By AVS Officers

Yesterday (18 Jul) was a distressing day for animal lovers.

They woke up to news of a poor dog being punched and swung around in a viral video, re-posted by Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

As officers from Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) attempted to track down the alleged owner, many feared for the canine’s fate. This was especially when early investigations revealed that the videos were filmed from a few years back.

Thankfully, AVS has successfully tracked down the dog and confirmed that it’s alive and well taken care of.

Dog in viral abuse video adopted a few years ago

According to an interim update posted by Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore last night, AVS is currently looking into the alleged abuse.

Source

AVS group director Jessica Kwok said officers have identified the man in the viral videos. Preliminary investigations found that the videos were filmed a few years ago.

They have also managed to locate the dog, which has been adopted by another person after the videos were filmed.

The dog is in good physical condition and is well taken care of by its current owner.

Those who worry for the dog’s fate can now rest easy.

Investigations ongoing, suspect faces $15,000 fine & jail

Ms Kwok noted that investigations are ongoing, and appealed to the public to “allow it to run its proper cause”.

She also thanked the public for showing concern over the dog’s safety.

According to the Animals and Birds Act, anyone found guilty of cruelty to animals faces a fine of up to $15,000, a jail sentence of up to 18 months, or both.

Hope abused dog recovers well from trauma

As we let the authorities do their job, we hope justice will be served swiftly. No one deserves such levels of mistreatment, let alone a poor defenceless animal.

Even though it may have been a few years ago, we hope the dog has recovered well from its trauma. Hopefully, the new owner has lots of tender loving care to give.

If you suspect your neighbour or anyone else is abusing animals, you can contact AVS’ Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600, or SPCA at 6287 5355 ext 9.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.