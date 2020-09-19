Doggos Sleeping During Nap Time At Korean Daycare Centre Is Too Adorable

If there’s one thing that never fails to bring us joy, it’s looking at pictures of adorable animals.

A puppy daycare centre in South Korea captured the hearts of people when they shared adorable pictures of dogs during their nap time.

Source

The daycare centre sets up ‘beds’ for these dogs during nap time, complete with pillows and blankets!

Who would think such level of adorableness was paw-sible?

Puppy daycare centre in South Korea

Puppy Spring is a puppy daycare centre in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea.

The centre takes care of fur babies above 12-weeks-old, when their owners can’t give them all the attention they need in the day.

It is a highly sought after service in Korea and they only take in 30 reservations a day.

According to Bored Panda, Puppy Spring even plans games and exercises for the pups to improve their sociability and obedience.

Source

It really is a childcare service for these little doggos.

Adorable doggos have fixed sleeping time

The best part of this daycare centre? Nap time.

After all that playing, the doggos have nap time from 2pm to 3.30pm. And it is paws down, the most paw-some thing we have seen.

Source

The daycare centre provides them with their own little “beds”. They even have little pillows and blankets to snuggle in!

Source

Somehow, they make those beds look even more comfy than our own.

Just look at those doggos’ faces of pure bliss as they nap away.

Source

If that’s not the most precious thing you’ve seen, we don’t know what is.

Netizens can’t help gushing at the cuteness

Netizens couldn’t help but fawn over the cuteness on display.

Some loved that the little doggos had their own mattresses, pillows and blankets. They praised the daycare centre for preparing them.

Source

Other netizens are more amazed by how the daycare centre managed to get all the little furkids to sleep so calmly next to each other.

Source

One thing’s for sure, many gushed at how the little doggos’ nap time was the most adorable sight ever.

Source

The daycare centre certainly unleashed an overload of cuteness on the public when they posted these photos.

Check out more adorable napping doggos

With how 2020 has been going, we can all do with a little dose of happiness everyday.

You can check out more of these adorable napping doggos here.

We hope looking at those blissful faces will bring a smile to your face, just like they did ours.

Featured image adapted from Instagram and Instagram.