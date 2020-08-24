New Work Permit For Domestic Workers Won’t Show Employers’ Details

All along, work permits for domestic workers on the top left corner of the card.

But from today (24 Aug) onwards, domestic workers will be getting new work permits issued by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), which no longer reveal their employer’s name or address.

Image from MOM via Lianhe Zaobao

Those coming to Singapore to work for the first time, changing employers, or replacing lost work permits will be issued the latest version of the document.

Employer’s details available on SGWorkPass app

According to Lianhe Zaobao, you can only view the employer’s name or address if you scan the QR code on their new permit via the SGWorkPass app.

This also means that if a domestic worker ends up changing residences when their employers move, they no longer need to get a new work permit issued.

New work permit card costs $35

Existing domestic workers can still hold on to their current permit, but MOM will soon allow them or employers to change to the new one for a fee, reports Lianhe Zaobao.

If you would like to get this new work permit for your domestic worker, do note that you will have to bear the replacement fees.

The fee for issuance of a 2-year work permit for foreign domestic workers is $35, while renewal fees also cost $35.

An MOM customer service officer told MS News that the new version of the permit is available for new domestic helpers only for now.

Details will be rolled out on the MOM website soon for existing helpers to change to the new permit, so hang tight.

New work permit is more convenient

The new version of the foreign domestic workers’ work permit is definitely more convenient and not to mention, environmentally friendly.

It’s also practical, considering how some employers might choose to move to another place of residence during a helper’s employment term.

Now that everything is digitalised and information is stored in MOM’s online system, we hope domestic workers and employers will make good use of this new document.

