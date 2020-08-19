Tokyo Shows How A Haunted House Amid A Pandemic Looks Like

The Hungry Ghost Festival is upon us again. If you didn’t know it yet, it just started today (19 Aug).

While most of us might be keeping a list of pantangs in hand to survive the 7th month, some thrill-seekers in Japan are doing just the opposite.

A Japanese company has come up with the world’s first drive-in haunted house.

Source

With visitors trapped in a car, they can scream to their heart’s content without worrying about potentially infecting each other with droplets.

But they also can’t escape from the ghosts.

Drive-in haunted house is a full sensory experience

Kowagarasetai, which translates to ‘the scary squad’, is a Japanese haunted house and horror event production company.

This year, with Covid-19 restrictions still in place, a traditional haunted house is out of the question.

The company has come up with an innovative solution — a drive-in haunted house.

Source

An isolated parking garage in a nondescript building in Tokyo, trapped in a car, with bloodied ghosts all around you.

Sounds exciting?

The drive-in haunted house gives visitors a 360-degree, sensory experience, that simulates being stuck in a car during a zombie apocalypse.

Source

According to Cable News Network (CNN), visitors can choose to use their own cars or use provided vehicles. Driver’s license will not be needed because, well, you’re trapped.

The experience begins with visitors turning off the engine. Then, the garage shutter closes ominously, plunging the vehicle into complete darkness.

Source

A voice booms through speakers, the narration of a horror story begins.

It even interacts with visitors, saying, “Honk your horn 3 times if you want to hear more”.

Then, visitors get strapped in for the next 17 minutes as ghouls and zombies press up against windows, slam onto the windshield, and rock the car.

Ghosts will even give you a car wash

The company was inspired to set up the drive-in haunted house by drive-in movie theatres.

It was an innovative way for the “ghosts” to interact close-up with visitors, while still being safe.

This way, visitors can also scream to their heart’s content in the safety of the car. It is also arguably scarier than a normal haunted house, because there’s nowhere to run.

Source

At the end of the experience, to protect visitors and actors, each car is wiped down with alcohol.

Source

A car wash is also provided to get the fake blood off. It also serves to clean off potential viruses from the actors.

Having your car wiped down by “ghosts” would certainly be an experience to remember.

Covid-19 safety measures at amusement parks

Although many amusement parks were allowed to reopen, the Japan Theme Park Association created strict guidelines.

They suggested policies such as a ban on screaming, wearing masks in parks and no hugging or touching.

The drive-in haunted house was an intelligent work around of the Covid-19 safety measures.

It allowed close interaction while still maintaining social distancing.

Drive-in haunted house protects against Covid-19

From hilarious mask stickers to a Ramen mask design, the Covid-19 restrictions have seen countless innovations come out of Japan.

Whether you’re a fan or not, this drive-in haunted house has found its way to change the game for thrill-seekers as the world fights against the most terrifying enemy of all — Covid-19.

Perhaps come Halloween, our very own haunted houses at Halloween Horror Nights might look similar.

Featured image adapted from People.com.