Drive-In Movie Screening At Downtown East For $18/Car Of 5 Pax

Back in the 70s, drive-in movies were regarded with a peculiar kind of fondness for couples & families alike as the go-to weekend activity.

This August, we may just see the stirrings of drive-in movie culture emerge once more in the heart of Singapore.

Source

Come 8 Aug, the folks of Downtown East will be hosting a drive-in movie screening at Begonia open-air carpark from 7.30pm — showing musical blockbuster hit The Greatest Showman.

Source

Due to the popularity & limited slots available, car admission tickets appear to be sold out. Walk-ins, are still encouraged at the time of writing.

Image is for illustration purposes only

Source

Here’s what’s in-store for film buffs who want to relive the wonder of cinema & 70s nostalgia.

$18/car with 2 burgers & drinks

At $18 per car of 5 pax, the price of admission includes 2 burgers & 2 drinks from the folks at Ministry of Burgers.

Source

While munching on your cinema snacks, the movie’s audio will be delivered straight to your car via a dedicated radio channel — talk about old-school.

Servers on rollerskates bring food to you

Movie-goers can also expect food to be delivered to their parking lots via servers in rollerskates, as they relish the cool night air and atmosphere.

Source

Hi Roller Singapore will be helping to liven up the atmosphere, shares Downtown East in their Instagram post.

Bringing old-school cinema culture back

As per our last check, the slots for drive-ins seem to be filled for now, but you can still try your luck at their website here.

The Greatest Showman Drive-In Screening

Source

Date: 8 Aug (Sat)

Time: 7.30-10.30pm

Address: Begonia Carpark, Downtown East, 1 Pasir Ris Close, S’pore 519599

Nearest MRT: Pasir Ris MRT Station (18-min walk)

Alternatively, if you want to bask in the atmosphere for an alternative date night, walk-ins are still available but subject to availability. Do note that these entries don’t come with food or drinks.

If the weather doesn’t hold up, the tickets will be refunded in the form of a $20 DE voucher.

We’ve reached out to Downtown East to check if more events will be held in the future as public interest remains high.

Supporting local & staying safe

Due to safe-distancing requirements, perhaps rewinding the clock back to relive nostalgic outings to drive-in cinemas would be a good way to stay safe, while still enjoying the community spirit.

We’re also glad that Downtown East found a way to host an event via collabs with local F&Bs and skating rinks as they’ll need all the support they can get.

Would you be game to try a drive-in cinema experience? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps & Alaska Airlines Center.