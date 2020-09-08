Driver Pushes Wheelchair-Bound Elderly Across Toa Payoh Junction In Rain

While many of us often get caught up in our own lives, there are untold stories every day of kind-hearted people who go out of their way to help others.

On Friday (5 Sep), a netizen shared a video of a driver who stepped out of his car to help a wheelchair-bound man get across a traffic junction in Toa Payoh.

The man was seen pushing the elderly across the road before rushing back to his car.

Elderly man on wheelchair could not cross road in time

The act of kindness appears to have happened at a busy traffic junction connecting Toa Payoh Lorong 4 and Toa Payoh Central.

In the video, the traffic light had already turned green and pedestrians were no longer suppose to cross the road.

But it seemed as if the elderly man was having some trouble making his way across the road amid the downpour.

The man was seen holding onto a huge umbrella and also had several bags around him, which could have added to the challenge of crossing the road.

Driver stepped out of car to help elderly at Toa Payoh junction

Even though it was a dark rainy day, the driver did not mind getting wet and stepped out of his car to assist the wheelchair-bound elderly.

The kind man raised his hand while crossing the road, gesturing for motorists to not move off just yet.

He then carefully pushed the elderly across the road.

Driver ensures elderly was safely on the pavement

The man even took pains to ensure that the elderly was safely up the slope and on the pavement before turning to leave.

By this point, cars had already started moving off and he had to signal to drivers once again so he could make it back to his vehicle without getting hit.

He rushed back to his car, jogging all the way.

The driver also raised his hand as an apology of sorts for holding up the cars behind him.

You can watch the full video here.

Kudos to the kind driver

Small acts of kindness like this can truly make someone’s day. After all, every one of us, at some point, require help from someone else.

Kudos to the good Samaritan for going out of his way to assist the elderly man, despite the inconvenience involved.

We hope the heart-warming incident inspires all of us to be more empathetic and step forward when we see others in need of help.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.