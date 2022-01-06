Driver & Wife Argue After He Flashes High Beam At A Car

For safety reasons and out of courtesy, drivers typically signal before changing lanes.

However, on Tuesday (4 Jan), a car cut into a driver’s lane without doing so. In the heat of the moment, the driver flashes his high beam at the car.

This triggered the other driver, who tried to retaliate by stopping his vehicle, blocking the dashcam car driver’s way, twice.

The driver’s wife who was in the passenger seat started scolding her husband for provoking him by flashing the high beam at him in the first place.

The video on SG Road Vigilante‘s Facebook group went viral, garnering almost 900 shares.

Driver flashes high beam when car cuts into his lane

On Wednesday (5 Jan), SG Road Vigilante shared dashcam footage of the incident that occurred on 4 Jan at about 10.40pm along the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE).

At the start of the video, a Mercedes was seen travelling behind the dashcam car.

It then moved to the 2nd lane before cutting back into the rightmost lane in front of the dashcam car without signalling.

Seeing this, the dashcam driver flashed the high beam at the Mercedes.

As he did this, he drifted into the 2nd lane. The Mercedes driver followed suit and abruptly switched lanes too.

All of a sudden, he braked sharply, forcing the dashcam car driver to slow down and switch lanes again.

In the dashcam car, the driver’s wife could be heard speaking in Mandarin, warning him to be careful.

The couple then both expressed that the Mercedes driver must have done it on purpose. At this moment, they passed the said car.

The Mercedes then sped up, overtaking them and entering the lane in front of them. The wife exclaimed that the other driver would probably do it again.

The dashcam car driver immediately switched back to the 2nd lane, proclaiming that he “doesn’t care”.

Wife says driver was intentionally provoking others

True enough, seconds later, the Mercedes drifted back into the 2nd lane, seemingly to brake sharply in front of the dashcam car again.

However, this time, a truck was signalling to enter the 2nd lane so the Mercedes quickly returned to the 1st lane.

At this development, the driver’s wife said that the Mercedes driver would keep doing this. When her husband brushed it off, she said he deserved it.

She added that these drivers are “irritating” but, referring to her husband, she said he was also more or less the same kind of driver.

As the husband tried to defend himself, the wife explained that he was provoking the driver by flashing his high beam.

She then asked him why he would do that when he knew it would make others unhappy, causing him grief when they retaliated.

The wife added that this was especially unsafe as their child was in the car.

Hearing this, the husband said that he used the high beam as a warning, which the wife quick-wittedly disputed and deemed pointless as it just angered the other driver.

The conversation got more heated as the husband went on to say that it was a safety issue while his wife insisted there was no danger involved, even if the driver did not signal.

This argument then went on for a few more minutes.

Netizens side with dashcam car driver’s wife

The video later went viral on Facebook, garnering over 900 shares at the time of writing.

Many netizens expressed support for the wife’s views, saying she was being more sensible than her husband.

Others pointed out that the driver himself was at fault for road hogging and using his high beam.

This netizen said the argument between the couple was the most exciting part of the video and humorously asked the driver to let his wife drive instead.

Be considerate when driving

In this incident, the wife had certainly won the argument over her husband, whilst winning over the Internet.

On the road, it is inevitable that we will meet drivers we feel may be inconsiderate.

However, we should never lose our cool and retaliate. Only then can our roads be a safer and kinder place for all users.

