Police Arrest 25-Year-Old Drug Suspect At 119 Bukit Merah View On 18 Sep

Last Friday (18 Sep), residents at 119 Bukit Merah View were witness to a bizarre sight of authorities in action.

About 10 police officers were dispatched to apprehend a 25-year-old man in broad daylight for suspected involvement in drugs.

The video of the arrest went viral on Facebook yesterday (21 Sep), showing how the suspect had to be pinned to the ground in the open air carpark.

He was even carrying what is believed to be a taser on him.

Drug suspect nabbed at Bukit Merah

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the incident took place at around 12pm at the open air carpark of 119 Bukit Merah View.

Source

In the 3:25-minute video, the suspect can be heard shouting and grunting several times next to a grey car. The door was left ajar.

Source

About 10 police officers surrounded him, as some of them pinned him to the ground.

Source

About 1 minute into the recording, officers proceeded to inspect the man’s vehicle.

Source

When the man could finally sit up, 2 officers kept a firm grip on him.

Source

Suspect acted aggressively upon inspection

Lianhe Zaobao reports that police had first inspected a male driver at 12.02pm. During which, he started acting aggressively.

The suspect apparently attacked 2 officers as well.

Subsequently, the 25-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in drugs, obstructing civil servants from carrying out their duties, and concealing what is believed to be a taser.

Investigations are ongoing.

Don’t do drugs

The entire scene was truly bizarre, we can’t imagine the shock of residents having to watch a distressing sight like this unfold below their HDB block.

However, kudos are in order for the police officers who successfully subdued the suspect, especially after he turned hostile. We hope they can swiftly get to the bottom of this case.

Lastly, this goes without saying but, don’t do drugs, kids.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.