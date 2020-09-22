Singapore Drug Trafficker’s Appeal Hearing Against Execution On 22 Sep Is In Physical Courtroom

Arguably one of the most sensational cases recently was the stipulated date of the execution of Singaporean drug trafficker Syed Suhail bin Syed Zin on Friday (18 Sep).

44-year-old Suhail was first sentenced to death in 2016 for drug trafficking when police found close to 40g of heroin on him.

After a public outcry, an emergency Judicial Review application was filed on Thursday (17 Sep), to which the High Court ordered an interim stay of Suhail’s death sentence.

The Judicial Review will commence later today (22 Sep) at 2.30pm at level 9 of the Supreme Court.

This is however the last chance Ravi Madasamy, or M Ravi, Suhali’s pro bono lawyer, would have to overturn the Court of Appeal’s previous decision to uphold the verdict of the death sentence.

Last stage of appeal to avoid death sentence

After M Ravi filed a Criminal Motion to reopen the case, the Court has to observe a 2-stage process.

The first is the Leave stage, which the Court of Appeal granted last Thursday (17 Sep).

At the second and final stage which is the Review, M. Ravi has to persuade the Court of Appeal to overturn its previous decision – which was to proceed with Suhail’s execution.

Confidential material allegedly procured unlawfully

In a Facebook post on Monday (21 Sep), M. Ravi alleged that Deputy Chief Prosecutor Francis Ng SC had revealed on Friday (18 Sep) that the Attorney-General (AG) office and the Singapore Prison Services (SPS) used unlawful means to obtain confidential material between Syed Suhail and his previous lawyer Ramesh Tiwari.

Therefore in today’s hearing, he will be urgently seeking instructions to make applications against the AG, the government of Singapore, and all the relevant prosecutors.

Call for investigation of allegedly unlawful practices

In closing, M. Ravi declared that the government must hold an independent and impartial Commission of Inquiry into these allegedly unlawful practices.

He urged for this “full audit” as it would be life-or-death for those waiting on death row.

M. Ravi also claims that there are 55 prisoners facing death sentences in the coming months.

Wait for outcome of appeal

Today’s hearing will likely be a huge turning point not only for Syed Suhail and M. Ravi, but all prisoners on death row in Singapore.

As we await the outcome, let’s keep a close eye on the latest updates.

