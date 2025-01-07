Girl believed to be drunk filmed rolling on ground outside car park, leaked video goes viral

‘Drunk’ girl filmed outside car park, leaked video goes viral

A supposedly ‘drunk’ girl who was seemingly on a night out with her friends became an unexpected internet ‘star’ after her antics were captured and shared on TikTok.

The video, posted by SgTrendingFeed on 19 Dec 2024, shows a seemingly ‘drunk’ young girl lying on the ground outside a multi-storey carpark.

“Can someone please help the girl on the floor,” the caption read.

‘Drunk’ girl laughs uncontrollably

In the video, she appears to be laughing uncontrollably at something funny.

She can be seen curling up into a fetal position and throwing her head back as she laughs out loud. A handphone, presumably hers, can be found on the ground next to her head.

Her eyes remain closed the entire time as a male friend in a checkered shirt tends to her. He attempts to get her to stand up but to no avail.

He is also seen holding a silver-coloured lady’s handbag, supposedly belonging to the girl on the ground.

Man impersonates ‘Ultraman’

Just behind the girl, a man in a black t-shirt and khaki shorts mimics ‘Ultraman’, a popular Japanese science fiction character.

He gestures with his arms and appears to be shooting laser beams at an imaginary monster and saying something at the same time, but it is not clear what he is trying to convey.

At the same time, the girl on the ground could be heard laughing louder and rolling on the floor.

A few other people watch on in the background. It is unclear if they all know one another.

Netizens express confusion

Most of the netizens who saw the TikTok video expressed confusion.

Another netizen quipped that they had so many questions after viewing the bizarre 11-second-long video.

Meanwhile, one netizen took the opportunity to reminisce about their younger days.

An observant netizen though, managed to spot the calm amidst the storm.

