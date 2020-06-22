Durian Prices Hit Low Of $13/kg For D13 & $18/kg for Mao Shan Wang

In tandem with Phase 2’s openings, ’tis also the season for our beloved king of fruits — durians of all shapes and sizes.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (24 Jun), Lele Durian Singapore confirmed that prices of durians have dropped in Muar — listing a variety of breeds going at different prices. We summarise the post below.

Durians prices hit low of $13/kg for selected breeds

Based on the Facebook post, the reason for the dip in prices is due to prices reductions “in Muar”.

The following breeds went for:

Mao Shan Wang – $18/kg

Golden Phoenix – $18/kg

Black Pearl – $15/kg

XO – $15/kg

Kuwang – $14/kg

D13 – $13/kg

The OP also shared that it was great timing which coincided with Father’s Day over the weekend, and asked for interested customers to call or DM the page for reservations.

But there’s no time like the present to treat your dad to durian of course. In that way, every day can be ‘Father’s Day‘.

Musang King durian season is upon us

If you’re looking to order a durian feast for the fam at home do take a look at this helpful durian delivery list that our colleagues have compiled.

Time to jio your durian kakis

The rich aromatics of our king of fruits may not be for everyone, but you know who are the usual suspects when it comes to jio-ing the fam for a well-deserved feast.

Now that social visits in groups of 5 are allowed, we’d suggest summoning your loyal kakis for a proper durian appreciation night.

Perhaps after the weekly mahjong session? Let us know if you’re excited for durian season to reach its peak or if you have better lobangs to recommend in the comments below.

