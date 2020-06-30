PAP Fields Heng Swee Keat To Replace Lim Swee Say & Lee Yi Shyan In East Coast GRC

Despite the slew of candidates unveiled by the multiple political parties over the past few days, it largely remained a mystery who will be contesting East Coast Group Representation Constituency (GRC), both from the People’s Action Party (PAP) and the opposition parties.

Answers to that were unveiled at around 12pm on Tuesday (30 Jun) when Channel NewsAsia (CNA) announced the candidates seen at St. Anthony’s Canossian Primary School, the nomination centre for East Coast GRC.

Mr Heng was seen entering Saint Anthony Primary School — the nomination centre for East Coast GRC.

Heng Swee Kiat To Lead East Coast

PAP will thus field Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat to fill in for outgoing MPs Lim Swee Say and Lee Yi Shyan.

Here are the PAP candidates for East Coast GRC:

Heng Swee Keat, 59

Jessica Tan, 54

Maliki Osman, 54

Cheryl Chan, 44

Tan Kiat How, 42

Workers’ Party team led by Nicole Seah

The Workers’ Party slate of candidates is completely different from those who contested the GRC back in 2015, and is led by 33-year-old Nicole Seah, the golden girl of GE2011.

Nicole Seah, 33

Dylan Ng, 44

Kenneth Foo Seck Guan, 43

Terence Tan, 49

Abdul Shariff Aboo Kassim, 54

East Coast GRC has been under the PAP since its foundation, but has been hotly contested by the WP over the years.

GE2011 was especially close, with the PAP winning with a slim 54.8% majority. The incumbent PAP candidates received 60.7% of the votes in GE2015.

