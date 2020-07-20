Proceeds From East Coast Plan Sticker Sale To help Secure Van For Krsna’s Free Meals

Aftr the East Coast Plan Sticker went viral on 16 Jul, the creators have since provided us with an update.

Through a Reddit post today (20 Jul), they disclosed that they have raised $4,300 through sticker sales, all of which will go towards Krsna’s Free Meals – a soup kitchen in Little India.

Source

To know that what started off as a meme has now become a source of hope for those in need is truly heartening.

East Coast Plan sticker raised $4,300 in proceeds

The sticker, which was originally created as a joke, turned into a charity drive that helped raise $4,300.

Source

The sticker drive was previously reported to have raised $1,000 as of last Wednesday (15 Jul), reports AsiaOne.

Free soup kitchen for migrant worker community

According to the same Reddit post, the volunteering manager of Krsna’s Free Meals declared that these proceeds will be used to secure a van for their soup kitchen.

Krsna’s Free Meals is a soup kitchen in Little India that provides free meals to the migrant worker community.

Source

Run only by volunteers, they serve free breakfast from 6.30am to 9.00am and lunch 12.00pm to 2.00pm daily, even on weekends and public holidays.

Source

They also regularly deliver packed food to nursing homes, elderly day care centres and residents’ committees.

With a van funded by money from the sticker sales, they can hopefully improve their efficiency and even reach more workers who need food.

East Coast Plan turns into a beneficial plan

Sadly, those looking to purchase this sticker may be too late, as sales ended on Saturday (18 Jul).

Nevertheless, there are still other ways to help the migrant worker community, through organisations like the Migrant Workers’ Centre (MWC).

We’re happy to learn that something so simple as a meme on the Internet has managed to touch the lives of people in need. Let’s hope we’ll see more of such ventures in the future.

Kudos to the folks at Red Comet Graphics, for their creativity and kindness.

Featured image adapted from Reddit.