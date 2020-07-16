East Coast Plan Meme Sticker Available Until 18 Jul

By now, we have all heard Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat’s unfortunate verbal stumble while giving his Nomination Day speech for East Coast GRC.

Between TikTok videos, jokes, and memes, it dominated social media and instantly gained internet fame.

Some creative individuals have even turned it into merchandise in the form of physical stickers, perfect for friends who tend to forget their scripts and have to improvise on the spot during group presentations.

Created in good humour, no initial plan for East Coast stickers

According to AsiaOne, these hilarious stickers were the result of collaborative efforts by 2 local Redditors — one came up with the meme, and the other turned it into actual vinyl stickers.

While many netizens have made fun of the unfortunate episode, the individuals in this case, were rather tactful about their intentions.

One of them wrote on Reddit that the stickers were apparently made in the name of good fun.

Proceeds go to local charity

Initially, the Redditor gave away the stickers for free upon request by Redditors.

The sticker was an instant hit and the sheer number of people requesting for them were apparently overwhelming.

Before long, the Redditor had given 280 stickers away.

Seeing the popularity of the stickers, the individuals decided to sell them at $2 each — donating all proceeds towards Krsna’s Free Meals — a local charity that provides breakfast and lunch to needy workers.

Selling for $2/sticker until 18 Jul

As of Wednesday (15 Jul), the pair had reportedly raised $1,000 from the sticker sales.

On the same day, one of the Redditor started a thread thanking Singaporean for their “wholesomeness“.

If you’re keen on snagging one of these stickers, you may do so from the Instickate website here at just $2.

They’re only available till Saturday (18 Jul), so strike fast if you’re really interested.

The East Coast Plan we needed, perhaps?

We are heartened to see enterprising Singaporeans coming up with such initiatives to support good causes in creative ways.

Perhaps this is the East Coast Plan that we needed all along — good-natured humour banding a community together to contribute to society.

This definitely warms the cockles of our hearts.

