ECP Accident On 17 Jun Leaves Motorcyclist With Cracked Skull & Bleeding Brain

The wet weather lately has probably made road conditions a little tougher for motorists.

Sadly for Mr Syahid, it led to a serious accident along the East Coast Parkway (ECP) yesterday (17 Jun).

Now in the hospital with serious injuries, his wife Madam Yani is seeking information on what exactly happened.

Motorcyclist landed in canal along ECP

According to Madam Yani, the accident occurred at around 1.30pm, on the ECP towards the City, after the Still Road South Exit.

Based on the description, this stretch of road is likely where the accident happened:

The impact landed Mr Syahid in a nearby canal, but thankfully, a kind soul came by to pull him out and save him from possible drowning.

Unfortunately, he had already suffered serious injuries by then, including a cracked skull and bleeding in the brain.

In a reply to a potential witness, Madam Yani explained that the injuries were too significant for a mere skidding situation.

Another netizen asked if her husband rode a red ADV or adventure bike, which she confirmed.

If you were travelling along the ECP yesterday and recall an accident involving such a vehicle, you may want to reach out to Madam Yani.

Wife & children anxious

Along with the appeal, a distraught Madam Yani also posted an anxious prayer for God to save her husband and wake him up.

She stated how she’s not strong and needs him. Her children too, have been crying for their father. With Father’s Day only a few days away, we can’t imagine how terribly heartbroken they may be feeling right now.

To other riders, Madam Yani begged them not to brave the rain even to earn an income, for their families’ sake. Their lives are more precious than the money they get.

If you have any information on the accident, contact Madam Yani via Facebook here. She’s also seeking the kind soul who saved her husband, wishing to express her gratitude.

We’re sure any detail will be of some help, so please come forward. MS News wishes Mr Syahid a smooth recovery, and hope his family stays strong through this difficult period.

