15km Route Connecting ECP & Changi Beach Will Be Lined With Greenery

This time last year, the National Parks Board (NParks) announced plans to build a green corridor to connect 3 national gardens in the West.

Source

Now, the Board’s sight seems focused on the East.

On Saturday (26 Sep), Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced plans to construct a 15km green corridor which connects East Coast Park (ECP) to Changi Beach Park (CBP).

Source

The new route may prove to be an alternative cycling course to the exiting coastal route along Tanah Merah Coast Road.

New route connects ECP and Changi Beach via central corridor

According to Mr Heng, the new route will connect the 2 parks via New Upper Changi Road and Loyang Way.

Source

In addition to the route, other community corridors will also be constructed, running through the heartlands and connecting to other parks and gardens.

There are also reportedly plans to install cycling paths along the entire stretch of the new route.

If such plans are followed through, the new green corridor would serve as an alternative for riders cycling from ECP to CBP.

Currently, cyclists usually travel along Tanah Merah Coast Road to get between both parks.

Source

The new route will reportedly be lined with greenery in order to recreate the “feel of natural forests”.

Artist’s impression of Upper Changi Road East

Source

These plants too will act as ‘natural corridors’ and will connect to other green spaces nearby.

NParks hopes to have 300km of Nature Ways by 2030

The new green corridor in the East will add to the existing 34 Nature Ways in Singapore, which currently measure 130km.

NParks hopes to double that in the coming decade, achieving 300km of these pathways by 2030.

Kudos to NParks for providing better connectivity

We’re heartened by the agency’s efforts to offer better connectivity for Singaporeans while increasing green spaces in our urban city.

Hopefully, more people will make use of these new facilities and adopt a more active lifestyle.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.