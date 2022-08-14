Elderly Landlord Passes Away In Boon Lay Flat’s Bedroom, Tenant Finds Out 3 Days Later

79-Year-Old Landlord Passes Away In Bedroom, Tenant Finds Out After Detecting Foul Smell

Some people, especially when they’re elderly, might be afraid that nobody would discover they’ve passed away at home until many days later.

Sadly, this can happen even when one doesn’t live alone.

Despite living with a tenant, an elderly landlord who passed away in his bedroom wasn’t found until a foul smell emanated from the flat.

His tenant detected this only three days after his passing.

Body found in master bedroom after landlord passes away

The dismal find was made on Saturday (13 Aug) night, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The body of 79-year-old Mr Lin Huiquan was found in the master bedroom of his unit in Block 214, Boon Lay Place.

According to photos of the room, it was sparsely furnished, with a single-sized mattress lying on the floor next to the window.

On the mattress and the floor next to it was a large pool of blood, believed to be where Mr Lin’s body was lying.

There were also a lot of clothes piled on the floor, and a small round table with plates and chopsticks on top.

Foul smell leapt out from flat when tenant returned

The tenant — identified only as Mr Deng, a 54-year-old baker — said he’d realised something was amiss when he returned home after work at 7pm that night.

A foul smell leapt out from the flat as soon as he opened the door, he told Shin Min.

He didn’t notice the smell when he left for work in the morning, he added.

Thus, he immediately called the police.

Police receive unnatural death report, rule out homicide

After the police arrived, a body was carried out from the flat at about 11pm.

In response to queries, a police spokesman confirmed they’d received a report of an unnatural death.

A 79-year-old man was found lying motionless, and was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Preliminary investigations have ruled out homicide, but more investigations are ongoing.

Landlord last seen 3 days ago

Mr Lin’s body may have lied there for three whole days after his passing.

According to Mr Deng, the last time he saw his landlord was three days before the body was discovered.

After the elderly man retired to the master bedroom that day, the tenant never saw him emerge.

Getting to know elderly folks

It’s sad when people aren’t discovered days after passing away, and this incident shows that it can happen even to those who’re living with someone.

To avoid this, we could try to get to know our neighbours better, especially elderly folk who live alone.

This applies also if we live under the same roof with someone, even if they’re not related to us.

MS News offers our condolences to the elderly man’s loved ones. May he rest in peace.

