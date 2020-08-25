Singapore Police Seek Next-Of-Kin Of 2 Elderly Men Who Died 2 Days Apart

Having a family around throughout our lives is a privilege which sadly not everyone can enjoy.

For 2 elderly Singaporean men, fate did not afford them that sliver of comfort before they breathed their last. To pass away alone is a scary thought for many, but an unfortunate reality for them.

Now, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) are appealing for their next-of-kin.

Former old folks’ home resident died at Changi General Hospital

According to BeritaMediacorp, 92-year-old Haji A Latib Ahamad spent his golden years at Jamiyah Home For The Aged (Darul Takrim).

Source

No information is available on whether he had fallen ill or encountered an accident.

The only detail SPF provided was that he passed away in Changi General Hospital (CGH) just over a week ago on 16 Aug.

Source

In a statement today (25 Aug), they appealed for the late Haji A Latib Ahamad’s closest living relative to come forward.

85-year-old Bukit Merah resident passed away alone

2 days later on 18 Aug, 85-year-old Mr Ng Kim Siew also passed away.

Source

An official police statement yesterday (24 Aug) simply disclosed that he used to live at Blk 3 Jalan Bukit Merah.

With no other information revealed, SPF posted an appeal for the late Mr Ng’s next-of-kin.

Help find the elderly men’s next-of-kin

Though their family members may not have been around to receive news of their passing, they would surely want to know about the deceased men’s demise.

Beyond that, to have someone attending to their funeral rites and prayers as well as burial or cremation counts as an essential final step.

If you happen to know of anyone who may be related to them, call the SPF hotline at 1800-255-0000 or share your information online via I-Witness here.

We hope that the police will be able to find the men’s next-of-kin soon, so there can be a proper closure for everyone.

Featured image adapted from BeritaMediacorp and Singapore Police Force.