S’pore Arrivals Must Wear Electronic Device If Serving SHN Outside Facilities From 10 Aug, Children Exempted

As we all know by now, Singapore’s been seeing quite a few imported cases of Covid-19.

Thankfully, all arrivals in Singapore have to serve a Stay-Home Notice (SHN) of 14 days, whether at home, dedicated facilities or otherwise. So if they test positive at least they’ve already been isolated.

However, there have been many cases of people who’ve flouted SHN rules by going out when supposed to stay at home, threatening the community.

That’s probably why every traveller entering Singapore must now wear an electronic monitoring device unless they’re serving SHN in dedicated facilities.

Applies to all arrivals except children

The news was announced on Monday (3 Aug) in a media release from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, Ministry of Manpower and Ministry of Education, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

This rule will be enforced on all new arrivals to Singapore from 10 Aug, 11.59pm, whether they are Singaporeans, permanent residents, long-term pass holders, work-pass holders or their dependents.

Only children below the age of 13 will not be made to wear the electronic device.

Device uses GPS to check location

The devices are 4G and Bluetooth-enabled, and use a global positioning system (GPS) to check whether the wearer’s location is within a certain range of his or her home.

If the wearer tries to leave his or her home, or tamper with the device, the authorities will be alerted.

This doesn’t apply when the wearer is leaving home to take the Covid-19 test at an appointed time.

However, the statement assured, the devices aren’t able to record voice or video, and won’t store personal data. The data transmitted is also encrypted.

Travellers must activate device once at home

And travellers shouldn’t try to get around it by not activating their device.

They will be issued the device at the airport, after immigration, if they’re serving SHN at home.

They will be then required to activate it once they reach home to serve their SHN, CNA quoted the statement as saying.

If they don’t, the authorities will be after you – they will check for any technical problems or “take enforcement action”, according to the release.

Wearers may get notifications on the devices anytime during the 14-day SHN, and they need to acknowledge them as soon as possible.

Useful to prevent SHN flouters

While the new electronic device may be uncomfortable and some may even think it’s invasive, it’s also a useful tool to prevent people on SHN from flouting the rules.

If everyone placed on SHN had been law abiding, there wouldn’t be a need to do this.

Thus, do follow the rules so the community won’t be endangered by Covid-19.

