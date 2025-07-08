NUS grad leaves S’pore engineering job to take over late father’s oil palm plantation in M’sia

Engineer returns to Malaysia from Singapore to run late father’s oil palm plantation

A 31-year-old National University of Singapore (NUS) graduate who had been living and working in Singapore for nearly a decade made an unexpected career switch when she left her job as an engineer to manage her late father’s oil palm plantation in Malaysia.

“Singapore is a paradise for workers, but it also feels like a cage,” Koh Chan Ching told Sin Chew Daily.

She now documents her new life on social media, sharing videos of herself harvesting oil palm fruit, loading them onto trucks, and even wielding a sickle to prune excess fronds — tasks she never imagined she would one day take on.

Honouring her father’s legacy

Ms Koh’s father had managed the plantation with great dedication until his health declined in his later years. During that time, relatives helped oversee the estate.

After his passing over two years ago, they advised Ms Koh to sell the land. But she chose a different path — leaving behind her stable life in Singapore to preserve what her parents had built.

“My father managed the plantation with great care,” she said. “I came back because I want to carry on his legacy and create something of my own.”

Though she often accompanied her father to the plantation as a child, mostly helping with simple tasks like spreading fertiliser, Ms Koh had no formal background in agriculture.

After graduating from NUS with a degree in aerospace engineering, she spent nine years in the city-state working as an engineer.

Her life was routine and comfortable, marked by office hours, gym sessions, and weekend meals out — typical of many urban professionals.

Initially, she thought managing the plantation would be a hands-off role, limited to supervising monthly harvests. But reality quickly proved otherwise.

Learning to manage an oil palm plantation from scratch

When Ms Koh first took over, neighbouring plantation owners told her how well-managed and beautiful her father’s estate used to be.

By then, however, the land had become overgrown — almost like a “forest” — and yields had dropped significantly.

Despite having no agricultural background, the former engineer threw herself into the work, learning how to apply fertilisers, prune trees, and deal with pests.

Ms Koh also sought guidance from experienced estate owners, studied different oil palm varieties, and led her team of workers in restoring the plantation.

While most of the day-to-day labour is handled by her staff, Ms Koh steps in when necessary, especially if she notices that ripe fruit has been missed or fronds haven’t been properly cleared.

Hopes to one day manage the plantation with her brother

Ms Koh is the youngest in her family and has an older brother, whom she described as being academically gifted.

However, he was diagnosed with mental illness at 16 and has since been in and out of psychiatric care.

Their parents had cared for him for many years, but after their passing, Ms Koh made the difficult decision to place him in a care facility.

With professional support, his condition has gradually stabilised.

She hopes that one day, her brother’s condition will improve enough for them to manage their late father’s oil palm plantation together.

Featured image adapted from @hichangreen on Threads.