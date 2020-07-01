Some Public Entertainment Centres Reopening On 4 Jul, After Closing For More Than 2 Months

After months of staying home during the ‘Circuit Breaker’ (CB), Singaporeans were elated when bowling centres and bubble tea stores reopened as we embarked on Phase 2.

As we gradually restart our economy, more entertainment facilities will be allowed to reopen this Saturday (4 Jul), albeit with strict safety measures in place.

Arcades, LAN shops allowed to open on 4 Jul

On Tuesday (30 Jun), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) released an advisory, announcing that some entertainment centres will be allowed reopen on Saturday (4 Jul).

The list includes:

Billiard saloons

Amusement centres (arcades and escape rooms)

Computer games centres

Paintball games centres

Axe-throwing centre

For gamers bored of mashing buttons alone during the CB, cyber cafes are finally getting their long-awaited ‘comeback’.

Axe-throwing centres – like this one at Turf Club – is also one of the many services resuming operations and is an ideal place to let off the steam accumulated at home.

Must ensure safe distancing

Even though these venues are allowed to reopen in a few days’ time, they’ll have to adhere to strict guidelines for their staff and customers’ safety.

For starters, they are required to put up signs reminding customers about safe distancing rules. They’d also have to restrict the number of people at the venue.

If you are intending to visit these locations, do remember to scan the SafeEntry QR code upon entry and exit and to practice social distancing at all times.

You can find the full list of measures here on SPF’s website.

Try not to rush down to entertainment centres

Though the reopening of these entertainment centres might come as good news for many Singaporeans, perhaps it might be wiser not to rush down, with the Covid-19 virus still lurking.

Let’s hope our community cases continue to stabilise so more segments of our economy can reopen in time to come.

Featured image adapted from Discover.sg & Paintball Singapore.